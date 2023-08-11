SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a quiet afternoon after a busy evening yesterday. Today has been mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures have reached into the 80s and low 90s. There is a stronger northwest wind but it hasn’t held temperatures down.

As of 2 PM

Tonight will have clear skies and a light westerly breeze. Lows will drop to the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will be much like today. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s. The winds will be light for the day.

There are chances for thunderstorms starting Saturday afternoon in western South Dakota. That chance of thunderstorms will move to the east through the night.

For tomorrow evening and into the overnight hours brings a marginal risk of severe weather. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. These storms move into eastern KELOLAND after midnight.

Early Sunday morning continues the chance of severe weather in southeastern KELOLAND. Hail and strong winds continue to be the main threats.

The chance of thunderstorms will be widespread across KELOLAND. A stronger northwest wind will help keep temperatures cool, with highs only in the 70s. Skies will be cloudy in the morning with the thunderstorms but clouds should start to break apart in the afternoon.

In the 7 day forecast, Sunday and Monday will be breezy across KELOLAND. The work week should stay dry. High temperatures return to the 80s and low 90s by the middle to end of the week.