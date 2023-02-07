Ample amounts of sunshine and a lighter breeze set the stage for a picture perfect February across KELOLAND.

As of 3 pm CST Tuesday

Calm conditions and clearer skies hold steady for much of the region, though there may be a small bit of cloud cover that begins to build back into the region. Still, it’ll be a quiet and seasonable night. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens to mid 20s.

Wednesday will have a case of what I like to call “Copy/Paste” weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies holding steady across KELOLAND…especially to the east. Out west, cloud cover will likely increase with a small chance for a few rain/snow showers closer to the SD/WY border.

Highs hold in the 30s the east with 40s and low 50s possible the further west you go. West River locations may also have a bit of a breeze developing compared to their calmer eastern counterparts.

A weak disturbance will move into the region on Thursday. While we start off largely quiet at first, we may see some snow showers develop later in the evening and into the night.

While we aren’t expecting much in the way of accumulation, it’ll still be something to watch since this may impact the evening commute a bit with slippery roads.

It’ll also be rather windy through the day, with gusts exceeding 30 to 40 mph at times.

Highs climb into the 30s across much of the region.

We’ll get back to sunshine on Friday with high pressure moving back into the area. The quiet and dry trend will hold steady through the weekend as well, so you’re good to go with any outdoor plans.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to above average temperatures win out…but we do expect to see some moderation as we head later into the month.