Sunshine and Warmth Stick Around – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, October 3

The second half of the weekend starts another extended dry spell across KELOLAND.

High pressure takes over through the afternoon, giving the entirety of KELOLAND a rather nice day for the first time this month. We’ll have highs in the mid to upper 70s East River and upper 70s to low 80s West River.

Another clear night is on the way, with seasonable temperatures in store for us. Lows fall into the 40s to low 50s across KELOLAND with a light breeze.

Monday will be a “Copy Paste” kind of day in the weather department, with highs holding in the 70s to near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The only real difference will be a chance in our wind direction from the northwest to the southeast.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build through the middle of the week, keeping dry and above average conditions in place

In fact, much of the long-range outlook also favors above average temperatures across the board. 70s and even some 80s are possible through the end of the week, though the latter is more likely along and west of the Missouri River valley.

We’re also going to stay pretty dry through at least Thursday. We’ll try to introduce some rain into the forecast by next weekend.

Speaking of next weekend, we’ll stay warm at first, but cooler temperatures do try to make an appearance by the start of next week.