Sunny, warm weekend and start of next week: Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, October 16

After a chilly start, we’re now on our way to a sunny, warm October weekend. Temperatures will be climbing back to October averages, into the low to mid 60s today. The westerly breeze isn’t as strong as yesterday’s brisk wind. It shouldn’t pose too much trouble for the pheasant opener.

Tonight won’t be as cold as last night, thanks to a light south breeze. Lows will dip into the 30s due to the clear sky.

Sunday afternoon will again be sunny and dry, with highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday will be just as warm or warmer, with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Things start to change on Tuesday.

A low pressure and cold front will move in from the northwest on Tuesday, bringing a broad area of rainfall. It will start in western South Dakota during the day, with wind driven rainfall. The rain will move east Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing brisk winds with it. Due to colder air in western South Dakota, there could easily be snow mixed in with the rain in Rapid City and the Black Hills.

Colder air will follow and stick around for several days. We expect highs to only reach the upper 50s to low 60s East River through the following weekend (October 23-24).