We had a sunny and mild Super Bowl Sunday. Temperatures climbed above normal, and we melted snow where there is snow on the ground. That snowmelt could lead to some light fog overnight in SE KELOLAND. It will remain mild, with lows in the teens East River to the 20s in the west.

Monday will be sunny and warm again. With a gentle south breeze, highs will be about ten degrees above normal. We should top out in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, with the upper 50s to low 60s in the central and west.

Things change in a big way for Tuesday, Valentine’s Day. Clouds will move in from a low pressure system moving through the central US. We’ll see rainfall develop, and it will turn breezy during the day. While it will be mild – 30s East and low 40s West – we will get rainfall. The heaviest rainfall, about a half an inch, will be in Sioux Falls and I-29 to the east. There will be lighter rainfall west of I-29, and very little west of the James River.

Temperatures will cool down Tuesday night as the rainfall changes to snow. Winds will change to northerly, bringing in the colder air. Wednesday’s highs, with clouds and snow, will actually fall Wednesday afternoon. We’re expecting an inch or two of snow east of the James River, including Sioux Falls. Some higher amounts could occur in SW Minnesota.

That system will exit Wednesday night, leaving cold air in its wake. Below zero temperatures will be possible in the northeast Thursday morning. Thursday’s highs, with partly cloudy skies, will only be in the teens East River. It will be warmer, in the upper 20s to mid 30s, in central and western South Dakota.

It will be dry, with a gradual warming trend through the weekend. We could see slightly warmer than normal temperatures for the weekend (February 18-19).

Looking ahead, we’re seeing signals for a cold next week. If that develops, the cold air would likely hang around for the remainder of February.