SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend got off to a cold start across KELOLAND. This morning saw lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds were light and the skies were clear.

Temperatures rebounded nicely through the afternoon in central and western South Dakota. Highs reached into the 60s and low 70s. Winds stayed light throughout the day. There was plenty of sunshine for the first half of the weekend.

As of 3 PM

For tonight there will be a few clouds that move through but they will clear out quickly. Winds will stay light out of the west overnight. Low temperatures won’t be as cold as last night in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday looks to be slightly warmer than today. We will have plenty of sunshine again. Winds will pick up just slightly out of the northwest. Highs will range from around 60° along I-29 to the low 70s in western South Dakota.

Monday will also have plenty of sunshine. Winds will stay light out of the east. High temperatures will drop slightly to the 50s to mid 60s.

A chance of rain returns to the forecast by Wednesday in western South Dakota. Then becomes widespread by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay slightly below normal through the 7 day forecast and fall slightly by the end of the week and into next weekend.