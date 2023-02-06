Even with cloud cover in place across a good portion of the region, we were able to get in on another round of above freezing highs on both sides of the river…allowing the gradual melt to continue.

Windy conditions will continue through the night as a cold front sweeps through the region, sending a small rain/snow shower chance through the region. The plus side to this is that dense fog may be kept largely in check as the wind helps circulate the air. The down side is that there may be some patchy blowing snow in a few areas.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens to mid 20s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday as high pressure moves back into the Northern Plains. Highs hold steady East River in the 30s, with some 50s returns to the west with previously existing 40s. While it won’t be as windy as Monday, it’ll still be a bit blustery at times.

Wednesday will have a case of what I like to call “Copy/Paste” weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies holding steady across KELOLAND. Highs hold in the 30s the east with 40s and low 50s possible the further west you go. West River locations may also have a bit of a breeze developing compared to their calmer eastern counterparts.

A weak disturbance will move into the region on Thursday. While we start off largely quiet at first, we may see some snow showers develop later in the evening and into the night.

While we aren’t expecting much in the way of accumulation, it’ll still be something to watch since this may impact the evening commute a bit with slippery roads.

We’ll get back to sunshine on Friday with high pressure moving back into the area. The quiet and dry trend will hold steady through the weekend as well, so you’re good to go with any outdoor plans.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to above average temperatures win out…but we do expect to see some moderation as we head later into the month.