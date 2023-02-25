The clean-up will continue today across KELOLAND following our latest winter storm. Fortunately, the weather should help us out a bit.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine through the day across much of the region thanks to high pressure building back into the Northern Plains.

Highs range from the 20s/30s East River to the 30s and 40s out west.

Cloud cover begins to creep back into the picture tonight, but we’ll remain dry and largely quiet beyond a bit of a breeze in western KELOLAND. We may also deal with overnight fog as low-level moisture gets stuck near the surface.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits above and below zero across central and eastern KELOLAND, while areas to the west are not as cold and range in the 20s.

Sunday will see a little more cloud cover through parts of the region. Areas to the southeast may also see some rain showers later in the evening as a system to our south and east attempts to clip the region.

Temperatures take a step forward to the east into the mid/upper 30s, while we are warmer yet again to the west with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Better chances for rain come along by Monday in SE KELOLAND with temperatures holding above freezing. We may see a little bit of mixing at first with overnight lows on Sunday falling below freezing.

Tuesday also holds a chance for some snow showers across the region with a weak impulse that will quickly push through the area. Little in the way of accumulation is expected. A few more flurries are possible on Wednesday before we quiet down for the rest of next week.

Overall, it looks like March comes in like a lamb…with quiet weather holding steady through the end of the upcoming work and school week.