Sunny, less windy Friday; Cold starting Sunday: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 28

Rainfall pushed into Minnesota and Iowa this morning, leaving a broad swath of 1” rain in areas east of the James River. Sioux Falls had a record 1.17” rainfall yesterday.

When the skies cleared, temperatures started to recover along with strong northwest winds. We expect to finish the day near-normal for late October, in the 50s.

2 pm

Tonight skies will remain clear, as northwest winds die down from west to east. It will be a cool night, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day, and winds will be much lighter than today, changing from a north breeze to a south breeze. Highs will be a little better than today, in the upper 50s East River to the 60s in the west.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with another round of brisk winds. Ahead of an incoming front, temperatures will be in the mid 50s to around 60.

Colder air starts to pour into KELOLAND on Sunday (Halloween). The morning hours will be at or below freezing. Even though the afternoon will be mostly sunny, highs will be close to ten degrees below normal, in the mid 40s. Rapid City will be even cooler, and will have a chance of a mixture of rain and snow showers that will extend into Monday.

The first few days of November look cold, ten or more degrees colder than normal for early November. That means sub-freezing mornings and highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s through Thursday. It will be an exceptionally cold week, with temperatures starting to slowly warm back closer to normal Friday through the weekend. It will also be a cold week; we don’t see any additional rain or snow until Veterans Day.