A little warmer today but still well below average in eastern KELOLAND.

It’s another morning with lows below zero in eastern KELOLAND, but with sunshine and light southwest winds we’ll have slightly warmer temperatures today. But it won’t last.

A cold front late tonight and tomorrow morning will bring in colder air for tomorrow. It will most likely end up being one of those days with falling temperatures. Expect early highs in the teens in eastern KELOLAND, but temperatures will be near zero by the afternoon commute.

Southerly winds will return on Friday to bring in slightly warmer air for the afternoon, but we’ll remain below average.

Warmer weather will be here for the weekend as temperatures will warm to the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND. 40 and 50degree temperatures will be common in central and western South Dakota.

With the warming, we’ll remain dry. Expect dry skies for much of next week too.