SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There has been plenty of cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND, mainly along and east of the James River. The clouds will continue moving to the south through the afternoon and evening. KELOLAND has also had a strong north wind which brought in chilly temperatures for the day.

2 PM

At this time yesterday, everyone was warmer. Eastern KELOLAND was much warmer at this time yesterday. Sioux Falls was 21° warmer at 2 PM yesterday, Watertown was 20° warmer, and Marshall, MN was 17° warmer at 2 PM yesterday compared to 2 PM today.

2 PM

While we are still dealing with smoke from the Canadian wildfires the air quality is much better than yesterday. A cold front yesterday afternoon and evening brought in cleaner air. The darker the gray, the thicker the smoke.

For tonight we will have clear skies in KELOLAND. Winds will turn to be from the south and be light for the overnight hours. Lows will be chilly tonight and drop to the upper 30s to mid 40s.

With a south breeze and plenty of sunshine Saturday will be much warmer. High temperatures will be 10 to near 20° warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s along and east of I-29, and mid 70s to low 80s elsewhere. We could see smoke form the Canadian wildfires this weekend.

Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s the second half of the weekend. The skies will stay clear as we head through the weekend. Winds will turn to be from the east by the end of the weekend.

High temperatures for the work week will be in the 80s for everyone. The first half of the week will have sunshine, but by the middle of the week that will change. The middle to end of the week will have an increasing chance to see rain and thunderstorms. This also comes with the winds picking up by the middle of the week.