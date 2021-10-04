Sunny and dry most of this week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 4

We’re going to have a few more days of typical autumn weather – cool, clear nights and sunny, warm days. That’s what we have had today, other than a little patch fog this morning. With blue skies, temperatures have reached the mid 70s to the mid 80s with a south breeze.

2 PM

Skies will be clear again tonight, with a little patchy fog possible in low lying areas where the ground is still a little moist. It will be a cool night, with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with continuing above-average temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s West River, and the low to mid 80s West River, where south winds will be a little stronger.

A few clouds will clip SE KELOLAND on Wednesday, while it remains sunny in northern and western KELOLAND. South winds will continue to blow, with temperatures in the 70s East River and the upper 70s to low 80s West River.

Thursday and Friday will also be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures remaining about ten degrees above-average for early October. That means the mid 70s to low 80s and dry across KELOLAND.

The luck with great weekend weather will run out this weekend. Saturday looks breezy with thunderstorms across KELOLAND. Cooler air will come in as well, so with lingering showers on Sunday, highs will drop back near-normal in the mid to upper 60s.

More showers will be possible on Monday, but the big story is that the cooler air looks like it will hang around the rest of next week. It will really start to fee like Autumn.