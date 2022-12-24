Weather conditions – and travel conditions – have improved as we have moved into Christmas weekend. The blizzard warning have all ended as the blowing snow has diminished. Wind Chill advisories remain in place, because although the winds are lighter, the air is bitterly cold. Air temperatures will remain below zero except for the SW part of South Dakota. Sioux Falls actually warmed above zero for the first time since Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies in eastern and central KELOLAND and partly cloudy skies to the west. With winds becoming a gentle breeze it will be cold again in the east, with lows in the teens below to near 20 degrees below zero. Western South Dakota will be warmer, as a light southerly breeze develops.

Tomorrow will start cold, but then temperatures will warm as a southerly breeze kicks in ahead of an incoming clipper system. Highs will be in the teens in eastern KELOLAND will recover to the teens, while we reach the 30s to low 40s in western South Dakota.

Sunday afternoon through Sunday night could be a problem in some areas as a system coming in from the northwest quickly moves through eastern KELOLAND. This clipper system will bring brisk winds and light snow, though the snowfall will accumulate. We’re looking for an inch or two type snowfall by Sunday night, with higher amounts possible in NE South Dakota and SW Minnesota – near where the wind turbines are located.

Monday will start breezy and cold, with daytime highs only in the single digits east to the teens in central South Dakota. Rapid City will have a south wind, which should push it to the upper 30s, the leading edge of a warm air mass that will spread across the region the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be near or even warmer than normal starting Tuesday through New Year’s weekend. We could have some light snowfall Thursday-Saturday – and it could be missed with light rain in western South Dakota Wednesday and Thursday. Right now it looks like any amounts of precipitation will be fairly light, but stay tunes.

We should remain near- or a little above normal for New Year’s weekend. There could be another round of snow or even rainfall, though forecast models differ widely with any timing at this point. We’ll just have to watch for a few days as any potential systems develop.

So far, looks like temperatures will remain near normal through the first week of January. No big warmups or cold spells show up in the long range data.