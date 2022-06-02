Skies are mostly clear across KELOLAND, with the exception of the SW corner where clouds are streaming in from the northwest. Winds have picked up, and it is somewhat breezy in places. But temperatures are near-normal, in the 70s.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky in all but SW South Dakota. With a light northerly breeze, lows will be a touch cool, in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny East River, with thicker clouds in the west. Highs will be in the low 70s, with a light southerly breeze. There could be some rain – or even thunderstorms – in western into central South Dakota.

Rain or thunderstorms will come in Friday night through Saturday, for a cloudy and wet start to the weekend. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s. The most likely location for rain will be along and south of Highway 14, the southern half of KELOLAND. We don’t anticipate severe weather, but indications are that we could get quarter- to half-inch type rainfall totals through Sunday morning. Rainfall potential will be heavier in western South Dakota.

Sunday will be another day of mostly cloudy skies, with diminishing rainfall East River, while the next low pressure system puts rainfall down in western South Dakota. Sunday’s highs will be cooler than normal, in the low 70s.

We’ll have several more chances of rainfall the first half of next week, especially in western South Dakota. It is very dry in in the west, so this is good news.

Temperatures look like they’ll remain cool through next week, warming closer to normal for the following weekend (June 11-12).