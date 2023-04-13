Expect another big spread in temperatures today in KELOLAND, with much of the southeast feeling like summer and piles of snow and much cooler numbers in the Aberdeen area. We’ve even popped some showers are radar in the northeast, a trend that will increase the next 24 hours.

Highs yesterday ranged from 49 in Aberdeen, to 92 at both Sioux Falls and Spencer, IA.

A stationary front will be slowly lifting north today, with much warmer temperatures on the south side of the front vs. the cooler weather to the north.

The deep snow cover in the northeast is melting fast. Flood warnings continue in Day county around Webster this morning and additional flooding will continue toward Milbank and Watertown.

You can see a clear difference in wind speed and direction on the north side of the front vs. the south side by late afternoon.

Futurecast picks up on the contrast in weather as well. Notice the increase in rain chances tonight from the southcentral into northeastern KELOLAND. Those scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will redevelop farther east on Friday afternoon into Friday night toward southeastern KELOLAND.

A couple of those thunderstorms could contain some hail into NW IA and extreme southeast SD.

The pattern for the weekend will features blustery NW winds on Saturday as rain showers depart. We could even mix in a few wet snowflakes as the system departs. Sunday’s weather looks better as temperatures begin to moderate into early next week.

Precipitation totals will generally .25″ to .50″ with the showers and thunderstorm bands. A few local totals could surpass .50″ through Saturday.

Here are the details of the forecast.