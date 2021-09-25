Summer Warmth Takes Us into Next Week – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, September 25

Following a rather chilly start to the day, we’ve been able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon thanks to ample amounts of sunshine and a light southerly breeze. High pressure is going to hold serve and keep this stretch going.

Skies remain partly to mostly clear as we go into the night, but it won’t be as chilly as Friday night. Lows bottom out in the upper 40s to mid 50s with southerly flow keeping temperatures a bit more in check this time.

Another sunny day is on the way for the second half of the weekend, with temperatures continuing to climb higher up the thermometer. Highs reach the 80s East River, with some 90s popping up to the west.

An upper-level ridge will continue to build and keep well above average temperatures in place as we start the new work and school week. Highs hold steady in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Summer-like temperatures won’t go quietly, with yet another midsummer kind of day on Tuesday before some meaningful change comes along.

We’ll introduce the chance for some rain by the last two days of September, though the chances are confined to West River locations on Wednesday before migrating eastward on Thursday. Temperatures gradually fall back into the 70s by the last day of the month.

We’ll kick off the new month on a damp and seasonable note with rain chances lingering into the weekend. Temperatures hold in the 70s, though this will still technically be above average for this time of year.