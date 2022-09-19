Summer remains today…

Areas of fog in eastern KELOLAND will give way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon as highs return to the 80s and 90s. Humidity will also be thicker with dew points returning to the middle to upper 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND. This will be in part to south/southeast winds which will increase and average 15 to 25 mph.

We’ll start to see hints of the cooler air in KELOALND tomorrow as winds become north for western and northern KELOLAND. Highs will reach the 70s and 80s, BUT southeast KELOLAND will once again reach the 80s and 90s.

Everyone will have cooler air for Wednesday and a chance for light showers. After Wednesday, Friday will feature another round of rain as warmer weather returns for the weekend. Wednesday’s and Friday’s rain may add up to a quarter to a half inch in western South Dakota to a tenth to quarter inch in eastern KELOLAND.

The weekend will be dry with highs in the 70s.