The weather this week looks warm and for many of us, dry. We are also still dealing with smoke from those Canadian wildfires as you can see on our Aberdeen LIVE Cam.

The radar picture remains dry for most of KELOLAND. We expect little change for most of the region the next couple of days.

Futurecast shows temperatures warming into the 80s across the region today. We expect a very scattered rain chances in the Black Hills region tomorrow, but most areas will stay summer-like in the 80s on Tuesday.

Rain chances will stay low East River as long as the dew points remain relatively low. In fact, dew points in the 30s may shows up by the end of the week in Sioux Falls.

We do expect Gulf of Mexico moisture to impact western SD later this week. You can see the stream of moisture all the way to Canada, which should help douse some of those wildfires to our north.

The pattern will stay mainly dry for the Sioux Falls area for several days as you can see on the map below.

Here are the details of the forecast.