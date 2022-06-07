Below normal temperatures continue to be a big story across KELOLAND, with upper 60s and lower 70s common. We do expect similar numbers today.

Areas of rain have also kept temperatures down. We even had a couple of strips of hail near Rapid City and and around Hot Springs to Pine Ridge yesterday.

Severe weather chances will return to parts of western and southwestern South Dakota this afternoon. Large hail is the primary concern.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s as the storm fire in clusters across western SD. A few of these storm may develop near Yankton or into northeast Nebraska during the afternoon as well. The storms in Nebraska will take over this evening, leaving the South Dakota t-storms in weaker position by later this evening. Drier weather will likely be common tomorrow, with only isolated showers or a lone t-shower possible East River.

While the jet stream pattern has kept us cool the past few days, that pattern will be changing starting this weekend. Hotter and more humid weather from the south will start moving back into the northern plains. Meanwhile, a storm system in the Pacific northwest will energize the pattern for storms across the northern plains starting this weekend. The exact timing and intensity of the storms will be talked about at a later time, but we will be turning more active at times in the extended forecast.

Another changing element in the weather is the upcoming humidity starting this weekend. The dew points will be really jumping by Saturday into Sunday as the air will feel more tropical. That will be important to any storm chances that develop.

In the short-term forecast, highs will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The warmer weather arrives this weekend with highs in the 80s and chances of storms.