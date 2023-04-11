Another very mild day is ahead for KELOLAND. We’ll be watching the flooding on area rivers, especially in the northeast where the snow melt will pick up once again today.

You can clearly see the snow cover in the Aberdeen area.

Highs yesterday reached the 70s in most of KELOLAND, but Aberdeen stayed much cooler at 46.

The warm weather comes along with increasing fire danger. Red flag warnings are in effect much of southern KELOLAND this afternoon.

Hourly temperatures will soar into the 80s for much of KELOLAND. You’ll notice Aberdeen will be in the upper 50s, not as warm, but certainly warmer compared to yesterday. We’ll see cooler conditions returning in the north and west tomorrow, but Sioux Falls may stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Steady winds today from the south and west will contribute to the much warmer weather.

The pattern ahead will features shower and thunderstorm chances by Thursday night into Friday. The rain looks to be most organized in eastern KELOLAND. The weather to follow will be cooler this weekend as highs will stay mainly in the 40s and 50s.

The cooler weather trend is shown on the map animation below and the blue and green areas move back into the plains for a short time. We may actually rebound next week as these April temperatures continue to swing back and forth.

Here are the forecast details.