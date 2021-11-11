Strong Winds, Snow, Blizzard Likely Northeast: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, November 11th

Get ready for a blast of wind, cold, and snow across KELOLAND. First, winter headlines begin this evening. Blizzard warnings will be issued for Watertown, Milbank, Webster, and Sisseton. Expect near white-out conditions in this area starting this evening through much of tomorrow morning. Winter storm watches are posted for portions of SW MN, including Marshall. Near blizzard conditions will be possible in those areas. Winter wx. advisories in blue also highlight the threat of blowing snow, including the Sioux Falls area after 10pm this evening through tomorrow morning.

Here’s a closer look at the peak wind forecast. You’ll notice some of the initial hits of snow in the afternoon across northeast SD. The wind gusts will increase tonight East River as the snow rates increase. Even though the snow forecast is not all that high, winds over 50mph are plenty strong to create great reductions in visibilites, especially in rural areas.

The chances of at least 1″ of snow are high across a good part of eastern SD and western MN.

The best chance of 3″ or more will centered around Webster, SD.

The map below shows the timeline on the snow accumulations. Sioux Falls is looking at 1-2″ by early Friday afternoon.

Windy and blustery weather will be the headline today with highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight as winds remain strong from the northwest.

The wind, snow, and cold will really introduce the first taste of winter for many of East River counties on Friday. The snow won’t last long for most, but it gets us thinking about the season ahead.

Temperatures will stay cool this weekend, although Saturday should be in the 40s for Sioux Falls. A brief warm-up now looks more likely by Tuesday with a chance to hit the 50s.