Strong Winds and Snow This Morning: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, November 12th

Good morning! Snow and blowing snow is the big headline in weather this morning. The snow continues to rotate into eastern KELOLAND along with the very strong wind.

Our live cam in Redfield continues to show snow and blowing snow.

Even Gregory has looked very wintery this morning.

The snow totals from this system will stay in the “nuisance” range for much of KELOLAND, although a few areas northwest of Watertown are measuring higher amounts.

The headlines for snow and blowing snow will be reduced by noon, with conditions improving during the afternoon.

Futurecast shows the decreasing snow trend this afternoon. You will notice temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 50s in NW South Dakota, but this clipper could sneak some mixed precipitation back into the forecast for the far northeast including Sisseton during the mid to late afternoon.

Stay warm today as the strong winds make it feel much colder. Western KELOLAND will be a little warmer in the lower 40s.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s East River.

Tomorrow looks warmer in western SD as stronger NW winds pick up in the afternoon.

We do expect a warming trend by Tuesday with highs briefly returning to the 60s. Strong winds will arrive again through midweek, likely over 50mph.