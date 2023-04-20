SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has temperatures well below average for this time of year. The normal high temperatures today is around 60°. Much of KELOLAND is struggling to reach in the 40s.

2 PM

We have a very strong wind from the northwest. Wind gusts this afternoon have been in the 30 to 40 MPH range. Some have been higher with a gust of 49 MPH in Buffalo. These strong winds will continue the next couple of days.

2 PM

Due to the snow and strong winds there is a Winter Weather Advisory in northeastern KELOLAND. The area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow. This snow will be wind driven creating blowing snow and visibility issues. The advisory lasts through Saturday morning.

For tonight we will continue watching rain and snow showers move to the east out of KELOLAND. The winds will remain strong overnight. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Everyone in KELOLAND will see snow tomorrow. Northeastern South Dakota could see a few inches of snow, a majority of KELOLAND will see an inch or less. This snow will be wind driven. We will have very strong northwest winds of 20 to 45 MPH with even higher gusts. Temperatures will remain below normal, with highs only in the 30s and low 40s.

Saturday will be similar temperature wise as Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will continue to howl for the first half of the weekend. Saturday will also be mostly cloudy.

Sunday does start warming up, but highs will still be nearly 10° below normal at the end of the 7 day. Sunday will have less wind and be warmer than Friday and Saturday. Monday will be even warmer. The next chance of rain starts on Tuesday for all of KELOLAND. Another chance of rain comes on Thursday of next week.