It was another warm day yesterday in KELOLAND with highs in the 70s and 80s across much of the region. Today will be warm again in the east, but cooler weather will begin arriving in the west.

High wind headlines are already in place for much of central and western SD for tomorrow. Wind gusts over 50mph are likely. In addition, much of the region is under fire weather watches tomorrow due to the dry and windy weather.

Futurecast shows the warmth in the southeast today, but you can see the hourly temperatures dropping to the north and west. We expect cooler weather tomorrow along with strong NW winds. There may be a few light showers in the mix, but nothing too significant.

You can also see the strong winds in the forecast the next couple of days, with gusts likely over 40mph tomorrow and Thursday.

Here are the details of the forecast.