Strong warming begins Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, November 3

Skies have been sunny in almost all of KELOLAND – except for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where some low clouds lingered into the afternoon. There has also been some persistent river fog over the Missouri. Temperatures remain below normal.

2 PM

Tonight will be mild, with a light south breeze. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a few areas of fog in eastern KELOLAND. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer. A south breeze will push us back to – or a few degrees above – normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s in eastern KELOLAND, while the west will reach the low 60s.

Friday looks partly cloudy and windy, with a brisk south wind that will eventually change to the northwest. It will be a very warm day, though, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend still looks great. It will be dry and exceptionally warm, more than ten degrees above normal. We’ll call it partly cloudy all weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s East River both days, and a few degrees warmer in the west. Sunday will seem shorter with Daylight Saving Time ending.

We’ll start next week mild, with the upper 50s. There may be a few sprinkles in western South Dakota as cooler air approaches. The forecast models are suggesting a heavier and widespread rainfall for the middle of next week, which will also be breezy as cooler air pours in. Currently we favor rain over snowfall as the precipitation type in all but western South Dakota.

It looks like the cold air is going to hang around for Veterans Day through the following weekend (November 13-14).