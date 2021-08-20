Strong to severe weather in eastern KELOLAND on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists are keeping their eyes on the radar Friday evening as severe weather returns to eastern South Dakota.

• Storms will be strong to severe with heavy rain

• All modes of severe weather possible during the afternoon

Hear from meteorologist Scot Mundt in the video below to find out what to expect:

