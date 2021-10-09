Strong to Severe Storms Today in Northeast KELOLAND – Storm Center Update Saturday AM October 9

Showers and storms are already occurring in central and northern KELOLAND this morning. This activity will continue to move northeast through the morning hours.

We’ll continue to watch for showers and storms as we go through the day. Highs will remain well above average in central and eastern KELOLAND with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Western South Dakota will be slightly cooler.

Keep in mind, the storms this afternoon and evening in northeast KELOLAND will be strong to severe. All modes of severe weather will have to be monitored along with heavy rain. Some rain amounts in northeast KELOLAND will range from 1-3 inches.

The Storm Prediction Center has northeast KELOLAND under a slight risk for severe weather today.

Light rain showers will linger in northeast KELOLAND for tomorrow. It will be a cooler day with strong northwest winds of 15-30 mph with higher gusts.

We’ll get a break from the rain early next week, but we continue to watch for a storm system that will move into the central and northern plains for the middle of the week. This system will bring periods of heavy rain to KELOLAND as well as strong winds and snow in the Hills. Stay tuned.