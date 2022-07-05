Strong to severe storms today with heavy rain.

We’re following storms in extreme northwest South Dakota this morning. These storms are not only moving east but are showing development to the south. Some models keep these storms going through the morning with a slight turn to the south/southeast. So, areas of northern KELOLAND have a chance for strong to severe storms this morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for north central and northwest South Dakota until 11:00 AM MDT.



It will remain hot and humid today with highs in the 80s and 90s. Winds will be light unless you’re in or near a thunderstorm.



Pay attention to any storms that develop as severe weather is possible. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather in southeast KELOLAND with damaging wind being the main threat.



With thick humidity stacked in the atmosphere, there’s the potential for heavy rainfall. The areas most likely to get the heavy rain range from northwest South Dakota into southeast KELOLAND.



Temperatures will remain warm (or hot) through the weekend. We’ll also watch for scattered storms.