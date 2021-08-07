Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, August 7

The active weather pattern that got started on Thursday will continue through at least the first half of the weekend as we watch yet another disturbance move into the region.

Warm and unstable air will be in place, especially East River, as we head later into Saturday with low pressure and an associated warm front push into KELOLAND. Showers and thunderstorms may begin to fire up later in the afternoon, but the bulk of the activity is expected to occur later in the day and into the first part of the night.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place for much of south-central and SE KELOLAND, with a “Marginal Risk” in place toward Aberdeen and Pierre.

All forms of severe weather are on the table, so be sure to stay weather aware as we go into the night.

A few showers and storms are possible as we go into Sunday if you’re East River, while West River locations dry out and clear out with high pressure on the way.

We’ll stay dry through next Monday before another disturbance comes into the picture by Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible through the afternoon and into the night, but coverage won’t be as widespread and intensity shouldn’t be as high.

After this midweek rain chance, we dry out and stay pretty quiet through the end of next week. All the while, temperatures remain near to above average by mid-August standards.

Highs today climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across much of the region, though the storm threat is the main headline as we go into the night.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s with quiet conditions West River and the threat for strong to severe storms East River.

Some morning showers and storms are possible on Sunday East River, with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s to the east and mid/upper 90s to the west.

While highs remain above average on several occasions, we do try to get a few cooler nights in place.