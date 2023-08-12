We’ve already seen a few severe storms out west this afternoon, and more are possible as we head later into the evening. Meanwhile, it has been a mainly quiet day with warmer temperatures in place.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for portions of western and southwestern KELOLAND until 9 pm MDT Saturday night.

Any storm that develops is capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is always possible as well with any storm, so stay weather aware.

Showers and storms develop overnight into early Sunday for eastern and southeastern KELOLAND, with a few storms also possibly packing a punch.

Overnight lows hover on either side of 60 degrees.

Showers and storms are likely on Sunday for central and eastern KELOLAND. A few storms to the southeast may be strong to severe, where a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs, as a result, take a decent hit on Sunday to the east and remain in the low/mid 70s with some 60s possible at times where rain and cloud cover are more prevalent.

Beginning on Monday, we have some pretty quiet weather to enjoy. The “Fly in the Ointment” is an isolated shower chance east of the James River valley. Otherwise, we’ll have a good amount of sunshine to enjoy.

Highs for Monday hold in the 70s.

The rest of the week is, in general, pretty quiet with a gradual warm-up that carries us into the middle of the week. Rain chances are going to be rather tough to come by on both sides of the river through Friday.

A few showers are possible to the west on Saturday, but overall next weekend is shaping up to be a pretty nice one.