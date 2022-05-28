After a generally quiet start to the day, we’ll have to watch the skies once more as storms begin to fire up out west.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 pm MDT Saturday evening for portions of western KELOLAND.

Strong to severe storms are possible through the evening, especially West River, with strong winds and hail being the primary concerns with any storm that comes up.

A “Marginal” to “Slight” Risk for severe weather is in place, with the former being more likely in northern KELOLAND and areas near/east of I-29.

Overnight lows range in the 50s and 60s.

Another chance for strong to severe storms will be in place on Sunday, especially later in the day. The best chance will be near and east of the James River valley, where an “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather is in place.

All forms of severe weather will be possible on Sunday, so be sure to stay weather aware with any outdoor plans you may have. The x-factor will be how long cloud cover hangs around. If it is more stubborn, this could mitigate the severe storm risk to an extent. If not, we’ll have to watch things very carefully.

Highs to the east climb into the 80s to low 90s, with 70s out west.

Another chance for severe weather comes along by Memorial Day, but chances look like they’ll be at their highest east of I-29…for now. We’ll see whether this chance jogs westward or not…depending on how low pressure tracks through the region.

Some showers are possible on Tuesday, especially in central and northeastern KELOLAND.

By the middle of the week, we’ll dry out and stay mainly dry through the end of the week. By next weekend, we may see a few more showers come back into the region.