SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have rain and thunderstorms already in central KELOLAND. These will move to the northeast as we go through the morning and early afternoon hours. As these move into eastern KELOLAND they could become strong to severe. Large hail, strong winds, and pockets of heavy rain are going to be the main threats. There is a lesser risk of an isolated tornado or two.

The best chance for rain and thunderstorms is in eastern KELOLAND. We will have mostly cloudy skies and a gentle east breeze unless you are under or near a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s.

The chance for rain and thunder showers will continue overnight in eastern and central KELOLAND. Skies will start clearing this evening and overnight from west to eat. Winds will stay light from the northwest. Lows will drop to the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow will have a few lingering rain and thunder showers in central and eastern KELOLAND. Skies will be mostly clear in the west, and partly cloudy with the chance of showers. Temperatures will be much of the same compared to today in the 60s and low 70s. Winds will stay gentle out of the west.

Once the chance of rain is done this weekend skies will be dry through the 7 day forecast. High temperatures will stay in the 70s to near 80°, which is just slightly above normal for the end of September. Stronger winds will pick up by the end of the week.