Strong Storms Possible Tonight; More Rain in the Forecast – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, August 30

After a quiet start to the week, we’ll watch the skies once more.

We hit the reset button this evening and bring back the chance for showers and thunderstorms along the way.

A few of these storms may be strong to severe as we head through the night.

Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some storms may linger on Tuesday morning to the south and east, but much of the day does appear to be decent and seasonable beyond this…especially East River.

To the west, we’ll climb into the upper 80s.

Wednesday appears to be a dry day at first, but some isolated showers linger to the southeast before a better chance for rain begins to form later in the day for much of our East River viewing area.

Highs climb into the 80s once more, with a few low 90s possible along the Missouri River valley.

Shower and thunderstorm chances pick up a bit more as we head toward Thursday across the region, bringing about the best chance for rain across much of the region.

Saturday holds the next chance for rain beyond that, with Labor Day itself looking dry and comfortable.