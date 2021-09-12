Strong Storms Possible on Monday; Warm Final Days of Summer – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, September 12

Though there may still be the chance to see a shower/storm in a few areas through the early evening, the trend as we head into the night is a good one on a couple of levels.

We’ll quiet down as we head through the night with gradual clearing taking place across much of KELOLAND thanks to a small area of high pressure. Lows fall back into the 50s across the board with a generally light breeze.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will come along on Monday as our next system traverses the Northern Plains. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather comes back into the picture, but this time it’s for a majority of the region. A possible upgrade to a “Slight Risk” is in place for southeastern parts of the region.

Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up, but there’s always that isolated tornado risk with any storm that comes along.

Highs on Monday range from the low/mid 70s in the northeast to the low 80s in SE and central KELOLAND.

A few showers are possible again on Tuesday across southeastern portions of the region as moisture is a bit slow to depart. We may also see some additional showers and storms in western portions of the region as well…mainly in the afternoon.

If you like your late summer days to have some warmth to them, Wednesday may be the pick day of the work and school week with highs back in the 80s through much of the area. The one thing to watch would be a few showers possibly coming along in NE KELOLAND.

Some late week shower and thunderstorm chances come back, though coverage will be scattered in nature on Thursday and mainly confined to East River locations. A few showers are also possible on Friday.

Temperatures also hold near to a bit above average at first before climbing further above average by Saturday. For what it’s worth, the first day of fall (Which comes along on the 22nd) appears to be a bit more seasonable.