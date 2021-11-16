Strong NW wind tonight and tomorrow as cooler air returns to KELOLAND: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 16

An abundance of mid to upper level cloud cover is sliding from west to east through KELOLAND. But the clouds aren’t very thick, so we’re still getting a fairly bright day with no risk of precipitation. Winds are very strong, especially in western and central South Dakota where a cold front has switched winds to the northwest, gusts over 50 mph have been recorded. As expected, temperatures are soaring into the upper 50s and 60s.

We’ll keep partly cloudy skies tonight, with a strong west or northwest wind, around 30 mph or even higher. Lows will be in the 20s.

Behind the front we’ll have another very windy day tomorrow – though the northwest winds will push colder air into the region. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be below-normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s. Northwest wind speeds will be in the 20-40 mph range.

Northwest winds will diminish to 10-20 mph on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny but cold, with the daytime highs in the 30s – low 40s in the west.

Friday will be partly cloudy as we warm back to normal in the mid 40s East River. We should reach the 50s West River.

We’re continuing to forecast very light precipitation this weekend, though timing down the flurries or rain sprinkles is problematic. Our thinking is that we could have some sprinkles on Saturday, which will be the warmer day, in the mid to upper 40s. We could see a few flurries (no accumulation) in the colder air on Sunday. It will also be breezy, so Sunday’s highs will fall back below normal in the upper 30 to around 40.

Next week, Thanksgiving week, looks dry and cool. It looks like highs will only be in the 30s through the end of November. As far as Thanksgiving and Black Friday themselves, it looks cold with highs around 30 degrees East River both days.