Strengthening winds, accompanied by snow tonight and tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, November 11

Wind speeds continue to increase as a system containing light to moderate snow dives down on us from the northwest. There could certainly be travel impacts in the form of very strong winds today, then mixed with the snowfall producing visibility problems in open areas tonight and tomorrow.

2 PM

Strong NW winds will continue to blow, with a patchwork of wind warnings and advisories. 50 mph gusts will continue to be possible.

When the snow swings down over us late today and tonight, blizzard conditions will be possible in the northeast tip of South Dakota (2-4” or more of wind driven snow). But it should be noted that any open areas will have diminished visibilities, even in areas outside of the Blizzard Warning, where other advisories are in effect. We still expect a general swath of 1-2” snowfall along and east of the James River.

Temperature-wise, lows will be in the mid 20s tonight. Combined with the strong NW winds, there will certainly be significant wind chills.

Tomorrow most of the snowfall will occur in the first part of the day, but those strong winds will recycle snowfall that has fallen to the north and drive it southward, causing visibility issues in open areas most of the day. Tomorrow’s highs will only be in the mid 30s in eastern KELOLAND, with significant wind chills. The clouds will break up in western South Dakota, where temperatures will warm to the upper 30s to low 40s.

There could be a few light rain or snow showers on Saturday, but they should be light. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy, with morning lows in the low to mid 20s, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s to low 40s East River, and the mid 50s in the west.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Lows will be in the mid 20s, and the afternoon highs will be in the low 40s. Western South Dakota will be much warmer, in the mid to upper 40s.

The first half of next week will be warmer, especially Tuesday – which appears to be the warmest day of the week. It looks like there will be another surge of colder air for the end of next week, and longer range computer models keep us cooler than normal through Thanksgiving.