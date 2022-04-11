It’s a nice morning in Gregory where highs will be in the lower 60s today. There is a red flag warning in effect for that areas this afternoon.

Rain fell yesterday in the Aberdeen area. We also had rain and snow in the Black Hills region. More precipitation in on the way this week.

Here’s a closer look at the Red Flag Warning today.

Winter weather headlines are in effect for the far north and northwest. Blizzard warnings are posted for Bison and Buffalo starting tomorrow.

The southeast is looking at the chances of severe weather. The enhanced risk zone now includes Sioux City and Spencer. We’ll be monitoring that situation carefully.

This risk zone is connected to a tornado outbreak area forecast to our south tomorrow late afternoon and tomorrow night as shown in the red zone tomorrow.

The blizzard that clips northern KELOLAND is part of a larger blizzard in North Dakota.

Here’s a closer look at tomorrow’s weather and severe thunderstorm possibilities in the southeast. Notice temperatures may hit the 70s, including Sioux Falls by the afternoon. These storms may fire up as early as 5pm and will be moving quickly to the east-northeast. Golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 70mph are the biggest threats, but isolated tornadoes in NW IA can’t be ruled out.

The storm is taking a track farther to the north, thereby taking the snow mostly north of us. However, strong winds will be likely here Wednesday through Friday, with gusts over 50mph expected.

Can we get some rain with this storm? Unfortunately, the heaviest precip is not forecast in the areas that need it the most. We could see over .50″ with any t-storms in the southeast tomorrow night. The far north will get the best chance of snow.

Here’s a look at the wind forecast the next few days.

We may not be done with the snow. There’s a system moving into the plains by Easter Sunday that may produce some accumulating snow in KELOLAND.