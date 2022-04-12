We’ll have a wide variety of weather in KELOLAND over the next 12 hours.

Check out the forecast for today. With highs in the 70s in southeast South Dakota to the 30s in northwest South Dakota, you know something’s going to happen…

Watch for changing weather conditions throughout the day in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk for severe weather.

**NEW UPDATE AT 8:00 AM…Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of Iowa to a Moderate risk!**

Surrounding the enhanced risk is a slight and marginal risk. Anyway you look at it, expect strong to severe storms to develop anytime after 4:00 this afternoon in eastern KELOLAND. Storms will quickly move east/northeast through the evening hours.

There is a heightened risk for tornadoes through much of Iowa. Notice how this risk also extends into northwest Iowa; again, pay attention to the changing weather conditions through the day.

Large hail is also a risk in any storms. The large hail risk extends into Minnesota and southeast South Dakota.

At the same time, snow will fly in north central and western South Dakota. Blizzard Warnings go in effect this afternoon in extreme north central South Dakota to northwest South Dakota.

While 8-12 inches will fall in Buffalo, Mobridge will receive around 1-3″ with the northern Hills at 3-6″.

It will be MUCH heavier in North Dakota where snow amounts of 12-24 inches or more will be likely.

Everyone will be below average for tomorrow and the rest of the week. Highs will only make the 30s and 40s at a time when average highs are in the 50s and low 60s. Strong west/northwest winds will continue through much of the week. Expect winds to slow down by Friday.

Our next chance for precipitation is on Eastern Sunday with a wintry mix.