SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There has been a wide range of temperatures this afternoon. Mid 60s in western South Dakota to near 90° in southeastern KELOLAND. There is a frontal boundary through the middle of the region bringing the start of a stormy afternoon.

2 PM

This evening there is a marginal risk of severe weather in northeastern to south central KELOLAND.

The main threats today will be hail and strong winds. These storms are popping up along the boundary.

These storms will miss southeastern KELOLAND tonight, but everyone else is in a chance for thunderstorms. Winds will be light unless under or near a storm. Lows will drop to the 50s in the west, with 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be much like today. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds will be light unless under or near a thunderstorm. Central KELOLAND will start their Friday off rainy or stormy. The morning storms will move off to the north and east leaving a few afternoon thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND. Closer to the evening hours is when more storms will start developing.

Tomorrow afternoon and into the overnight hours brings a chance of severe weather. Eastern and extreme northern KELOLAND is in a marginal risk, central and western South Dakota is in a slight, and extreme southwestern South Dakota is in an enhanced risk. The main threats will be large hail and strong winds. The area in an enhanced risk could see an isolated tornado tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Saturday will continue the same temperature trend, 70s in the west, 80s near 90° in the east. Winds will be slightly stronger on Saturday. Saturday is the 20th anniversary of Tornado Tuesday, and here in KELOLAND, we have a chance of thunderstorms.

With the chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, we have a marginal to slight risk of severe weather in eastern KELOLAND. The main threats are hail and strong winds.

The 3-day rainfall totals look to be helpful to some. Areas in yellow are predicted to receive 2 or more inches of rain. The darker yellows and oranges in northeastern KELOLAND could see 2.5 or more inches of rain.

The 7-day forecast has a break from the rain to start the work week. Wednesday and Thursday will bring the next chance of rain and thunderstorms. Sunday will be windy across KELOLAND. High temperatures through the 7-day forecast are expected to remain close to normal in the upper 70s to mid 80s.