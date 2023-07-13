SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has had temperatures near or a couple degrees above normal. The winds are strongest in northwestern South Dakota. Most of KELOLAND has sunshine with mostly clear skies. Central and western South Dakota have had a few pop-up thundershowers this afternoon. These will become common into this evening and overnight.

2 PM

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place for Bennett, Fall River, and Oglala Lakota counties until 9 PM MDT. Large hail and strong winds are possible with any storm that does pop up.

This watch could expand in area and timing across KELOLAND.

Along with that watch, there is a risk of severe weather across the region. The marginal risk in green and slight risk in yellow. The main threats this evening and into tonight include large hail and strong winds.

For tonight we will see partly cloudy skies if you are out of the storm areas. Lows will drop to the low 60s across KELOLAND. Winds will be light from the west.

For tomorrow there is a chance of morning rain and thundershowers in southeastern KELOLAND. Once those move out we will have a partly cloudy day. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than today with a stronger northwest wind. The afternoon brings another chance for rain and thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND through the evening and overnight hours.

On Saturday with a northwest breeze, high temperatures will be near normal. Highs will be in the 80s across KELOLAND. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks to be almost identical to Saturday.

After the dry and great weekend, we have another round of rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s by the middle of the week across the board.