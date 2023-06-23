SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a few passing rain and thunder showers this afternoon. Winds are light but they will start picking up as we head into the evening hours along with the chance of storms.

3 PM

This afternoon has brought in a Tornado Watch in Wyoming, Montana, and Nebraska. This watch is effective until 9 PM MDT.

The system is producing Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings in Wyoming.

This evening into the overnight hours there is a risk of severe weather. The threats tonight include large hail and strong winds. There are chances for tornadoes tonight around sunset in extreme south western KELOLAND.

Otherwise for tonight lows will drop to the 50s and 60s. We will keep the winds light unless under or in front of a storm.

Tomorrow morning could see rain and thunder showers in eastern KELOLAND. A break from storm activity in the afternoon, but late afternoon redevelopment. Highs will be similar to today with 70s and 80s. Winds will be picking up from the northwest.

Tomorrow afternoon we have a marginal risk of severe weather in southeastern KELOLAND mainly along I-29. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

Sunday will be windy but a majority of KELOLAND will have a break for stormy activity. Northeastern KELOLAND will have a chance of morning rain and thunder showers. Highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The 7 day forecast has a break in activity on Monday for everyone, and Tuesday in eastern KELOLAND. There are rain shower chances in central and western South Dakota. Daily thunderstorm chances return Wednesday into Friday across KELOLAND. High temperatures will be near normal in the upper 70s to mid 80s.