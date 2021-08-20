Stormy Evening; Cool Saturday; Storms Again Sunday – Storm Center PM Update: Friday, August 20

Evening thunderstorms will continue to fire up in eastern portions of KELOLAND, where a severe thunderstorm watch will remain in place until 10 pm CDT Friday night.

All forms of severe weather will remain on the table with any storm that gets its act together, from hail to damaging winds and even an isolated tornado risk. Stay weather aware through the first half of the night.

Once we get beyond the midnight hour, we should be able to quiet down, clear out, and cool down quite nicely. Lows fall into the 50s for much of the region with some 40s toward the SD/WY border.

Saturday may be the pick day of the weekend and even the week for that matter. While it may be a bit breezy at times, it’ll be cooler and less humid. Highs range in the 70s across the board.

The break from active weather will be short-lived as another system moves into the area by Sunday afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe, with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather in place for eastern and SE portions of KELOLAND.

Highs on Sunday climb into the upper 70s/low 80s East River and 80s to low 90s out west.

We’ll stay quiet on Monday with highs mainly in the mid 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies before cloud cover increases again late on Tuesday.

Showers and storms are possible in SE KELOLAND Tuesday night into Wednesday as our next low approaches. Wednesday holds a better chance for rain across more portions of the region.

Showers and storms are possible again on Thursday before we calm down in time for the end of the next work and school week.