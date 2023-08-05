SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have plenty of moisture in the air to start the day. Rain showers are making their way across KELOLAND, with fog in the Black Hills. There is a Flood Watch still in place in western South Dakota through this afternoon. The potential remains for heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Today will have high temperatures in the 70s in western South Dakota with stronger winds out of the northwest. 80s are possible in central and eastern KELOLAND. There will be on and off chances of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Today will bring a chance of severe weather in eastern KELOLAND. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats. There is a lesser risk of an isolated tornado this afternoon and evening.

We will continue the chances for rain and thunderstorms as we go through the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light overnight but slowly pick up through the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow brings chances for rain and thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND in the morning. There is a smaller chance of rain and thunderstorms in central and western South Dakota in the afternoon. A stronger wind out of the north will pick up keeping temperatures cooler. Highs only in the 70s to near 80.

Winds will die down by Monday. High temperatures will be slightly below normal in the 70s to low 80s. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in western South Dakota.

The 7 day forecast keeps temperatures just a few degrees below normal. The chance of rain and thunderstorms takes Monday and Tuesday off before returning on Wednesday. The end of the week will be mostly quiet.