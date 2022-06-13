For the third day in a row, we’ll have to watch the skies for the potential to see some active weather in western and northern portions of KELOLAND.

Showers and storms are possible this evening once again, with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather in place across portions of northern and western KELOLAND. Again, wind and hail are the primary concerns, with an isolated risk for a tornado or two.

Be sure to stay weather aware through the evening. Have a NOAA radio ready and your StormTracker app ready to go.

Overnight lows vary from the 50s out west to the low 70s in the southeastern corner of the region.

Temperatures take a step back on Tuesday, though we’ll still remain at least seasonably warm to the east. Highs hold in the 80s to near 90 further east, while highs to the west are in the 70s.

After a break on Tuesday, we’ll have another chance for storms in southeastern KELOLAND (Especially in the first half of the day) on Wednesday with marginally cooler temperatures.

Quieter weather takes over going into the end of the work week with highs in the 80s.

We’re going to keep an eye on Father’s Day weekend…not necessarily for active weather but for a lot of heat. We could see highs around and over 100 degrees in central and western KELOLAND, with temperatures not too far behind East River. If you have any outdoor plans, please be careful and limit outdoor time with this kind of heat.

Showers and storms try to return by the start of next week with more heat in store for the region.