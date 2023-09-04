Labor Day has been a rather hot one (Again) across central and eastern KELOLAND especially. There is some change on the way, but the road to get to more seasonable conditions may get a bit bumpy at the start.

As of 3 pm CDT Monday

A cold front will approach the region from the west as we head into the evening and through the night, acting as a focal point for some activity. Showers and thunderstorms are likely West River and in central KELOLAND as we go into the evening and night. Some of these storms may become strong to severe.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place for the western quarter of South Dakota extending as far north and east as Mobridge, while a “Marginal Risk” surrounds that and includes the Winner, Pierre, Miller, Huron, and Aberdeen areas. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that gets its act together, so keep this in mind if you have any evening Labor Day plans.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for western KELOLAND as far east as Haakon and Ziebach Counties until 8 pm MDT Monday.

Overnight lows, for what it’s worth, are cooler to the west in the 50s with 60s and low 70s to the east.

Some showers and storms may linger into the morning on Tuesday for our East River communities. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for

Highs will vary depending on where you are in relation to our cold front. North and west, we’ll be cooler in the 70s and even 60s. Ahead of it, we squeak in one more warm day…though not as hot as Labor Day.

Wednesday, while windy, may be the pick day of the week. We’ll see temperatures that are actually close to average for this time of year and also enjoy sunny skies and low humidity. Enjoy the day if you have the chance to do so.

More comfortable conditions remain in place through the end of the work and school week with mainly dry conditions in place.

By the weekend, we do try and reintroduce a chance for rain…especially on Sunday. We dry out by next Monday.