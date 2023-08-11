It was quite an evening of severe weather in eastern KELOLAND. At least 2 confirmed tornadoes touched down north of De Smit. You can see the slow-motion video of this tornado from KELOLAND viewers in that area moving over water.

Here are a few more pictures of storms sent to us on uSHARE@keloland.com last night.

The rain was the good news of the night. Here are a few rain estimates.

New storms later today should be widely scattered in far eastern and southern KELOLAND. We can’t rule out an isolated severe storm.

The weekend forecast still looks more active by Saturday night and Sunday. You can see the next system pushing into KELOLAND over the weekend. The storms will be scattered at first, but we expect good chances of rain on Sunday across much of eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will also turn cooler Sunday and Monday into the 70s.

Here are the details of the forecast.