Storms Rumble Through the Evening; More Rain Midweek – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, October 9

Showers and thunderstorms spread northeastward through the evening and into the night, with some of these storms holding the potential to become strong to severe. Stay weather aware through the afternoon and into the night.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s through much of the region to the east, with 40s West River.

We’ll dry out through much of the region on Sunday, though showers hang tough to the northeast. Northern portions of KELOLAND may see upward of an inch of rain through the weekend.

Temperatures fall into the 60s across the board with some 50s in the northeast.

Monday will feature a good amount of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures, with highs in the 60s and low 70s across much of the region.

After a small break on Monday and part of Tuesday, a potent low pressure system will move into KELOLAND by midweek. Rain is likely through much of the region, with storms also possible at times. Toward the Black Hills, we may even have our first chance for snow of the season, though details on that hinge on timing.

This midweek system is also a double-edged sword of sorts. While the rain is a welcome sight with out ongoing drought, this will force harvesters to put the breaks on progress.

We’ll dry out and cool down as we head into the end of next week.