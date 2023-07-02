Compared to Saturday, today has been a sunnier, warmer, and overall quieter day. If you enjoyed that, you may not be a fan of the short-term outlook.

With that said, a quiet and mild night is on the way across much of the region. A few showers are possible in central and northeastern KELOLAND, with a rumble of thunder to the northwest not out of the question.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along for Monday as a cold front gradually sags southeastward through KELOLAND.

We’ll have a “Slight Risk” for severe weather in place for the potential to see some activity in the second half of the day. The higher-risk area is generally near and north of Interstate 90. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather surrounds that to the south and east, including SW Minnesota and much of South Dakota along the SD/NE border. Wind and hail are the main concerns this time around, but there’s also an isolated risk for a tornado or two.

As we head into the 4th of July, we do need to keep an eye on the skies once again as instability stick around through the day and into the night.

A “Slight Risk” of strong to severe storms is in place for southeastern portions of KELOLAND for the 4th of July, as we watch the potential to see late-day thunderstorms pop up and move through the region. A “Marginal Risk” extends from Ortonville south and west into Winner. Once again, wind and hail are the main concerns with an isolated tornado risk south and east.

If you have any outdoor plans for the 4th of July, you’ll want to have backup plans at the ready in case some storms come your way. Stay weather aware, and have your StormTracker App ready to go.

Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday (Especially in the morning) as our system gets out of the region…especially East River.

Beyond a few storms to the west on Thursday, we have a rather pleasant day on our hands with cooler temperatures moving into the region. Those near to below-average conditions stick around through the end of the week.

We’ll close the work week on a quiet note for our East River communities, while we may see some showers and thunderstorms return on Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll have equal chances for above and below-average temperatures across a large majority of the region, with odds for slightly warmer temperatures favored to the northeast.

Here’s a look at your forecast: