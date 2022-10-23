After a quiet start to the day with record setting warmth to the southeast, we’ve seen some activity fire up toward the Black Hills and in southeastern KELOLAND.

Showers and some thunderstorms are possible in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Some of these storms may become strong to severe, with a “Slight” risk for severe weather along and east of I-29. Strong winds are the main concern with a secondary hail risk. There is also an isolated tornado chance within this area as well.

The risk for storm development is conditional, as it depends on the ability to get the convection initiated. Keep an eye out for updates as we go into the evening.

Out west, wintry weather mixes into the equation, with some snow possible in northwestern KELOLAND. A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of NW South Dakota overnight into Monday with the chance to see a few inches of snow.

Overnight lows, for what it’s worth, fall into the 30s to mid 40s.

Any lingering moisture, rain…snow…or otherwise, will get out of here by the afternoon on Monday. Official highs will likely be recorded around midnight as temperatures fall through the morning and into the early afternoon.

Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the low 50s on the high end of the scale. Others may struggle to escape the 40s. Windy weather will also remain in place for a little while longer.

Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be mainly quiet and seasonable.

We’ll remain windy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s. In fact, Wednesday should follow suit in that regard…just with a little less wind.

Our next chance for rain arrives by Thursday, which may end up being our only chance for rain into next weekend.

Temperatures slowly get back into the low 60s by the first half of the weekend. We’ll remain near to slightly above average on the thermometer through Halloween and into the beginning of November.