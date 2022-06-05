The second half of the weekend will likely pick up where the first half left off in more ways than one.

Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along on Sunday, with some morning activity possible in some areas.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will come along later in the day and into the evening. Near and south of I-90, we may see some stronger storms come along…with another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place in this area. A “Slight Risk” is in place in northern Nebraska.

Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that comes up, but there’s always that non-zero chance for an isolated tornado. Stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

Highs hold in the low 70s the further south you go, with some 60s for highs further north and east.

Additional showers and some thunderstorms are possible as we go into the night. Again, a few of these storms may pack an extra punch as we head through the first part of the night.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 50s.

West River locations get in on a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Monday, while chances are a bit more scattered further to the east. Once again, highs hold in the 60s and low 70s through much of the region.

Rain chances hold on both sides of the river on Tuesday before we get a small break on Wednesday.

We’re back to square one by Thursday with showers and a few storms being possible into the end of the week. Though we may get a quiet day on Saturday, the break may be short-lived with rain chances returning by next Sunday.

All the while, temperatures remain near to below average through at least Friday. Warmer temperatures try to return by next week.